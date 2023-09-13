Short Interest in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB) Rises By 2,842.9%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 2,842.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BYOB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701. SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90.

Get SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF alerts:

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.