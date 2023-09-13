Short Interest in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Expands By 565.3%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 565.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

VRAX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 48,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Virax Biolabs Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Featured Stories

