Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 86.0%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,842. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Wah Fu Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

