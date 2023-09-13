Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Shutterstock worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,485,828.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 169,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

