SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $42.16

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.16, but opened at $38.59. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 154,008 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBOW shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 10.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $849.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 61.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

