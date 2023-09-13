SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.35

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.32, with a volume of 16200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.07.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.68 million. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.73% and a return on equity of 26.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.5494313 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

