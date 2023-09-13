Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.1 %

TSLX opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

