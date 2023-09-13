Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.38

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.34, with a volume of 19987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Skeena Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SKE
Skeena Resources Trading Down 2.5 %
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skeena Resources
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Apple Shares Stumble Into The Buy Zone
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Hot Software Stocks Breaking Out to New Highs
- What is a Special Dividend?
- America’s Favorite Dividend Is On Sale, Grab Realty Income Now
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.