SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of NorthView Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NorthView Acquisition by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 304,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthView Acquisition by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 727,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthView Acquisition by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 269,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 205,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthView Acquisition alerts:

NorthView Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

NorthView Acquisition stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.