SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,851 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $96.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

