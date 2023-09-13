SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,851 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2023

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $96.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.