SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.2% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1 %

QQQ opened at $372.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.