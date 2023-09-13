SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Redwoods Acquisition makes up approximately 0.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWOD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWOD opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Redwoods Acquisition Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.