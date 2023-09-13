SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.