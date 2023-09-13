SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 5.36% of TradeUP Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPTD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TradeUP Acquisition alerts:

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Down 4.1 %

TradeUP Acquisition stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.