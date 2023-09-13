SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MURF opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

About Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

