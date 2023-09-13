SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 14.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.1 %

FCN stock opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.55 and its 200-day moving average is $188.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

