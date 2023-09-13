SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Global Blockchain Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter worth $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,691,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter worth $190,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 3,182.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

GBBK stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.