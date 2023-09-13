SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.