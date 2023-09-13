SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,117,000 after buying an additional 58,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,911,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 711,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,303,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 359,989 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $967.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

