SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Portage Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $147,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

PFTA opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

