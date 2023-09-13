SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $4,750,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $4,286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,898,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,298,000.

Evergreen Price Performance

EVGRU opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Evergreen Co. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Evergreen Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

