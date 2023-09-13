SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

