SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.