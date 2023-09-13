Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 9.1%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 278,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 121,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.