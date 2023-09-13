Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SKHHY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.