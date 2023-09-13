Sony Group Co. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

SONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 114,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $47,356,000. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,332,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

