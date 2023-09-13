South32 Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

South32 Stock Performance

S32 opened at GBX 168.80 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,612.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 165.76 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 278 ($3.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.94.

Get South32 alerts:

Insider Transactions at South32

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £195,763.52 ($244,980.00). Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S32

South32 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.