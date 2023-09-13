Sparta 24 Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bread Financial makes up about 1.8% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 71.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bread Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 312,717 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.