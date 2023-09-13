Sparta 24 Ltd. Invests $5.55 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. Ally Financial makes up about 4.7% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.