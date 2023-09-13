Sparta 24 Ltd. Takes $3.50 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned 0.39% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.62 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $841.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.14.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

