Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.24

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.24 and last traded at C$4.21, with a volume of 25886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.47.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.08. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 135.53% and a net margin of 90.79%. The business had revenue of C$168.85 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.2798982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

