Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2567 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

SPXSY stock remained flat at $61.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $75.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXSY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £121.50 ($152.05) to £117 ($146.41) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £113 ($141.41) to £115 ($143.91) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($114.44) to GBX 8,805 ($110.19) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.