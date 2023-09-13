SR One Capital Management LP Acquires 1,003,226 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

SR One Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,226 shares during the period. Silverback Therapeutics comprises about 8.9% of SR One Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SR One Capital Management LP owned 11.13% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $265.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.60. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

