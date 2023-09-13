SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.24

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.24 and last traded at C$20.18, with a volume of 16914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.94.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.50 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

