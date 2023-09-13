STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of STAA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 182,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,407. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $96.43.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,591,072.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 83,018 shares of company stock worth $3,452,531. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

