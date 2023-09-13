Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.56

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 29591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Standard Lithium from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday.
Standard Lithium Price Performance
About Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
