Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.56

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 29591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Standard Lithium from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLI

Standard Lithium Price Performance

About Standard Lithium

The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.25. The stock has a market cap of C$735.06 million, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 2.26.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.