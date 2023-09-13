Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.84

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$88.84 and last traded at C$89.02, with a volume of 9503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.29.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$89.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 4.0491356 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

