Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

SBUX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.11. 2,459,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,689. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

