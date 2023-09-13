State Street (NYSE:STT) Trading 4.7% Higher

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.02 and last traded at $73.44. 525,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,792,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in State Street by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.2% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in State Street by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

