Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. Citigroup dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.
CubeSmart Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
