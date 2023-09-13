Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. Citigroup dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 508,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,308. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

