StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
