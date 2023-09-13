StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPIFree Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Free Report)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.