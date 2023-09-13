StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLLS

Cellectis Stock Up 1.1 %

CLLS stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.10. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 387.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectis by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 90.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 114.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.