StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

