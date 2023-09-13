StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.15. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

