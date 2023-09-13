StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.15. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
