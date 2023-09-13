StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE NAVB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
