StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388,900 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

