StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AIRI opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.