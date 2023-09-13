StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE AIRI opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.28.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
