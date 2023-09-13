StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Sep 13th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIFree Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AIRI opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

