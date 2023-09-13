StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.73. Chase has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,037,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

