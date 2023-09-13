Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Legato Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $293.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,116. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

