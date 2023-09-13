Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 1.7 %

SYK stock opened at $294.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.