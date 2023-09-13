Sumitomo Rubber Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Stock Performance

About Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

See Also

